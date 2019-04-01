It is with great sadness that the family of Mary B. (Bollinger High) Brune, 92, announces her passing from this earth into the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Woodcrest in Decatur. Mary was born in Decatur Sept. 16, 1926, to the late Arlie D. and Pearl M. (May) Bollinger.

She graduated from Decatur High School in 1944. She married Collin B. High on March 6, 1948. They lived in Ada, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, and Fort Wayne, before settling in Decatur.

They had four children, who survive: Ralph (Dina) High of Indianapolis, Colleen (Scott) Daily of Fort Wayne, Linda (Terry) Smitley of Decatur and Kevin (Karen) High of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Collin passed away Sept. 8, 1967.

Mary worked for North Adams Schools lunch services from 1970-1978.

In 1978, she married Allen E. Brune from Decatur, and worked with him at Commercial Print Shop from 1978-1991. Mary acquired five step-children in her marriage to Al, whom survive: Amy (Larry) Peters of Clarksville, Tennessee, Charlie (Jean) Brune of Decatur, Katie (Bob) Gent of Decatur, Jim (Rhonda) Brune of Decatur and John (Jodie) Brune of Fort Wayne.

Al passed away Nov. 26, 2014. Together, they have 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a past member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. She helped the church with bulletins, newsletters and cooking at church camp, as well as many committees at the church, including the Wednesday night community meal. She loved traveling, antiquing, dancing with Al, gardening, flowers and music - but the most important was Mary's family, whom she is very proud of.

Among survivors are her sister, Helen Adams of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Royal and Ralph Bollinger; as well as two sisters, Florine Snyder and Joan Meyer.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur, with Rev. Harold Klinker officitation. Burial will be at Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and for one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Fishes and Loaves (Wednesday meal) at the First United Methodist Church or to donor's choice.

In Lieu of flowers, Mary would like her friends to take their family out for a dish of ice cream in her memory. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary