Mary E. Mendoza
1947 - 2020
Mary E. Mendoza, 73, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, at her residence. She was born in Decatur Jan. 22, 1947, to the late Jose and Nieves (Lopez) Mendoza. On March 11, 1966, she married Jesse Mendoza; after 50 years together, he preceded her in death Aug. 3, 2016.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Mary worked for many years as a special needs teacher for Cicero-Berwyn Community Schools in Chicago.
Among survivors are seven sons, Joe Mendoza of Decatur, Chris Mendoza of Texas, Daniel Mendoza of Berwyn, Illinois, Michael (Liz) Mendoza of Palatine, Illinois, Jesse (Bianca) Mendoza of Houston, Texas, George (Griselda) Mendoza of Chicago and Ricky (Marcy) Mendoza of Broadview, Illinois; three daughters, Nieves (Jose) Bernal of Decatur, Sandra (Manuel) Zuniga of Chicago and Lupita (Sergio) Mendoza; five brothers, Joe (Grace) Mendoza of Tennessee, Amado (Kim) Mendoza of Texas, Johnny Mendoza of Louisiana, Antonio Mendoza of Decatur and Martin Mendoza of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Carmen Mendoza of Texas, Martina (Robert) Morales of Texas and Teresa Mendoza of Decatur; 29 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Mendoza; brother, Benjamin Mendoza; and a sister, Guadalupe Seip.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 12 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
