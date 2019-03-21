Mary Jane (Eicher) Hilty, 83, Berne, passed away at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born in Adams County Saturday, Sept. 7, 1935, to the late Ben E. and Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher. She married Samuel L. Hilty in Berne Sunday, Nov. 4, 1956.

Mary Jane was a member of the Old Order Amish.

She leaves to mourn her husband of 62 years, Samuel L. Hilty of Berne;

three sons, Samuel (Laura) Hilty Jr. of Berne, Marvin (Miriam) Hilty of Berne and Stephen (Susann) Hilty of Monroe; nine daughters, Sharon (Daniel M.R.) Schwartz of Geneva, Lydia Mae (Harvey L.) Schwartz of Monroe, Wilma (Amos) Eicher of Monroe, Nancy Coblentz of Berne, Ruth Ann (Ruben) Schwartz of Berne, Marietta (James A.) Schwartz of Berne, Elizabeth (Mark N.S.) Schwartz of Monroe, Carolyn (Jonas Jr.) Graber of Berne and Debra (Elmer M.) Schwartz of Berne; 112 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jake B. Eicher of Fredericksburg, Ohio, John B. Eicher of Dundee, Ohio, Elmer W. Eicher of Geneva, Solomon Eicher of Dundee, Levi Eicher of Strasburg, Ohio, and Phillip Eicher of Dundee, and half-brother, Norman Eicher of Florida; sisters, Barbara Ann Schwartz of Geneva, Flossie Hilty of Berne, Nancy Eicher of Dundee, Rachel Hershberger of Millersburg, Ohio, and half-sister, Anna Mae Yoder of Glenmont, Ohio.

She was preceded in death were her step-mother, Dena Eicher; son-in-law, Amos Coblentz; brothers, Ben and Clarence Eicher; sisters, Elizabeth and Ruth Eicher; sister-in-law, Salome Eicher; brother-in-law, Menno Schwartz; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Samuel L. Hilty residence, 908W C.R. 350S in Berne, with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, also at the Samuel L. Hilty residence.

Arrangements were handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019