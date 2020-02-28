|
Mary Jane Krueckeberg, 88, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Jennings, Ohio, Nov. 19, 1931, to the late Joseph and Lillian (Miller) Ellerbrock. Mary Jane was united in marriage to Edwin Junior Krueckeberg Oct. 9, 1976, in Adams County; he preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2019.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Decatur, the American Legion Auxiliary of Indiana and the Association Mutual Insurance Co.
Mary Jane graduated from Van Wert High School in 1948. She was employed by the American Legion Post 43 for 22 years before retiring in 1998.
She cherished her time spent caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. Mary Jane loved watching Hallmark movies and basketball games. She valued her companionship with her dogs, Sissy and Benji.
Among survivors are four daughters, Cheryl Ulman of Decatur, Deb (Mike) Stimpson of Decatur, Michelle (D'Wight) Sheets of Willshire, Ohio, and Kathy Carr of Decatur; four sons, David Carr of Willshire, Robert (Janet) Carr of Willshire, Douglas Carr of Fort Wayne and Donald (Connie) Carr of South Jordan, Utah; three step-sons, Thomas Paul (Sue) Krueckeberg of Decatur, Barry Wayne (Edie) Krueckeberg of Hoagland and Jeffrey Lynn (Lydia) Krueckeberg of Akley, Minnesota; sister, Barbara (Marion) Rickard of Middlebury, Ohio; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by a step-son, Kent Edwin Krueckeberg, in 2002; two grandchildren, Stephanie and B.J. Carr in 2001; and two brothers, Robert J. and Dennis Ellerbrock.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020