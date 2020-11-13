Mary Ellen Kiser, 86, Monroeville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Adams Heritage. She was born in Adams County Aug. 14, 1934, to the late Charles and Lucy (Bowsher) Schnepp.

Mary Ellen was a former member of St. Lukes Church in Decatur.

She was employed at Decatur Industries and also worked at the Berne Senior Center.

Mary Ellen enjoyed painting, quilting and reading. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Among survivors are a daughter-in-law, Janet (Ogg) Kiser, of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Steven L. Kiser, Nov. 14, 2005, and Randy L. Kiser, March 9, 2018.

Private graveside services will be held at Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to PAWS of Adams County.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.



