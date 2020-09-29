Mary Lou Haggard, 93, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Fort Wayne Jan. 28, 1927, to the late Fred C. and Mary (Teeple) Myers. On Sept. 14, 1946, she married Gerald A. Haggard; he preceded her in death March 7, 2009.
She attended Portland Church of The Nazarene. Mary Lou was a homemaker and co-owner of Haggard Camper Sales.
Among survivors are a son, Ralph E. (Janis) Haggard of Wolcottville, Indiana; a daughter, Nyla L. Mousavi of Woodburn, Indiana; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald A. Haggard; and seven brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pastor Dave McClellan will officiate and burial will immediately follow in Tricker Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Allen County SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.