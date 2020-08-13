1/1
Mary Louise Kenney Thieme
1927 - 2020
Mary Louise (Crosby) Kenney Thieme, 92, Decatur, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Fort Wayne Sept. 29, 1927, to the late Fred V. and Amelia (Fuelling) Crosby. She was united in marriage to William E. Kenney Feb. 25, 1946; he preceded her in death Feb. 10, 1963. On Sept. 4, 1965, she married Gilbert Thieme; he passed away May 30, 2006.
Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, where she had served as president of the Women's Guild for three terms. She also served on the board of stewardship and the board of evangelism and had been active in the Emmaus Guild, Zion Lutheran Choir, and was a Sunday school teacher for 23 years. Mary was also involved with the Merry Matrons Home Economics Club.
She was a 1945 graduate of Lafayette Central High School. She had worked for Montgomery Ward, Ames, Walmart and Stage. She retired in 2009 from Community and Family Services.
Among survivors are a son, John (Pam) Kenney of Decatur; three daughters, Kate (Donald) Steuernagel of Chula Vista, California, Julie (Dan) Miller of Decatur and Laura (Mike) Girardot of Maui, Hawaii; step-son, Lanny Thieme of North Olmsted, Ohio; two step-daughters, Karen Reidenbach of Frankfurt, Indiana, and Susan (Dennis) Baker of Coldwater, Michigan; sister, Dorothy Smith of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Charles Crosby of Decatur and James (Ann) Crosby of Ossian; 21 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, James and Patrick Kenney; a granddaughter, Leigh Steuernagel; step-daughter, Beverly Case; two step-sons-in-law, James Reidenbach and Bud Case; sister, Katherine Crosby, as an infant; brothers, Bob, Ted and Frank Crosby; brother-in-law, Glen Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Crosby and Carol Crosby.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Radio Broadcast; Zion Lutheran Choir; Zion Lutheran School; or Zion Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
