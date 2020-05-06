Mary Maxine Dick, 83, Decatur, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur April 8, 1937, to the late Delbert R. and Catherine Marie (Banning) Thatcher. Mary was united in marriage to Donald J. Dick Feb. 16, 1957, in Willshire, Ohio; he preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011.
Mary was a member of the St. Luke Church in rural Monroe, where she was active in the Ladies Guild.
She was a graduate of Rockford High School and a homemaker.
Mary enjoyed reading, country and gospel music. She loved spending time with her family. Mary enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. She always had a song in her heart.
Among survivors are four daughters, Kim (Dave) Robbins of Celina, Ohio, Sheri (Bob) Keck of Fishers, Indiana, Amy Webb of Noblesville, Indiana, and Dawn (A.J.) Voiles of Scottsburg, Indiana; one son, Matthew (Rachael) Dick of Crown Point, Indiana; brother, Eugene "Gene" (Vivian) Thatcher of Willshire; four sisters, Virgie Lister of Decatur, Marjorie "Marty" (Larry) Hileman of Rockford, Ohio, Virginia "Ginny" (Harold) VanHorn of Decatur and Darlene "Darly" (Conley) Marsee of Rockford; brother-in-law, Lowell Beougher of Rockford; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Moorman, Elizabeth (Jonathon) Yost, Craig Robbins, Pam Keck, Sarah Keck, Adam Keck, Megan Dick, Nathan Dick, Emily Dick, Rachel Dick, Jacob Webb, Sophia Voiles, Mia Voiles and Luke Voiles; and five great-grandchildren, Holly and Michael Moorman, Lloryn, Miranda and Paisley Yost.
She was preceded in death by a son, Scott A. Dick; five brothers, Reynold Thatcher, Preston Thatcher, Alvin Thatcher, Joe Thatcher and Monte Thatcher; four sisters, Bonnie Ellison, Rose Johnson, Wanita Cable and Elsie Beougher; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lister.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. When visitors arrive at the funeral home parking lot, staff members will provide directions. Cooperation and patience by those attending is appreciated.
Private family services will be held Saturday, with Pastor Mike Werternberger officiating, followed by burial at St. Luke's Church Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn, where a video will be posted of her services.
Preferred memorials are to St. Luke Church; or the ACCF- lzheimer's Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020.