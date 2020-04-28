|
Max E. Hilyard, 83, of Crooked Lake, Angola, and formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully at Parkview Regional Medical Center Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his wife and sons by his side. He was born in Monroeville April 4, 1937, to the late Paul L. and Norma I. (Roth) Hilyard. On July 16, 1960, he married Elizabeth A. Haugk.
He served his country from 1955-1959 in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a Division Manager for Aramark, retiring after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Angola Lions Club.
Among survivors are his wife of 59 years, Betty Hilyard of Angola; three sons, Dave Hilyard of Fort Wayne, Jack (Cindy) Hilyard of Angola and Tony (Nancy) Hilyard of Decatur; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hilyard of Decatur; two brothers, Leonard Hilyard of Chicago and Terry (Teresa) Hilyard of Brownsburg; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley J. Hilyard; and his brother, Jack Hilyard.
Per Max's wishes, no visitation or funeral service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Fairview Missionary Church in Angola; or Steuben County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020