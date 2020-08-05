1/
Max Ivan Kallenberger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max Ivan Kallenberger, 81, Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away July 18, 2020, at Vegas Hospice following a brief illness. He was born near Willshire, Ohio, Oct. 21, 1938, to Wesley and Minnie (Johnson) Kallenberger.
Max was raised by his grandparents. He attended Willshire schools and spent almost 20 years in the U.S. Navy, before retiring from working on the Alaskan pipeline.
Among survivors are a daughter, Maxine of California; brother, Donald Sausaman of Chicago; two sisiters, Jean (Billy J.) Ross and JoAnn (Bill) Karbach; and sister-in-law, Janet (Dave) Heimann, all of Decatur.
A Naval service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved