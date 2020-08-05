Max Ivan Kallenberger, 81, Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away July 18, 2020, at Vegas Hospice following a brief illness. He was born near Willshire, Ohio, Oct. 21, 1938, to Wesley and Minnie (Johnson) Kallenberger.

Max was raised by his grandparents. He attended Willshire schools and spent almost 20 years in the U.S. Navy, before retiring from working on the Alaskan pipeline.

Among survivors are a daughter, Maxine of California; brother, Donald Sausaman of Chicago; two sisiters, Jean (Billy J.) Ross and JoAnn (Bill) Karbach; and sister-in-law, Janet (Dave) Heimann, all of Decatur.

A Naval service will be held at a later date.

