Max L. Bressler, 76, Decatur, passed away on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Fremont, Indiana, Nov. 19, 1943, to the late Charles W. and Mildred L. (Baker) Bressler. On May 8, 1965, he married Karen J. Andrews.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a charter board member of St. Joseph Catholic School Athletic Department. Max worked as a salesman for All American Homes for 37 years, retiring in 2008.
Max loved and supported his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities and sporting events. He was an avid golfer and cherished the many summers with his family at Lake James.
Among survivors are his wife of 54 years, Karen J. Bressler of Decatur; two sons, David P. Bressler of Decatur and Scott A. (Kelly) Bressler of Markle; daughter, Missy A. (Mark) Wagner of Decatur; sister, LaMoine Bledsoe of Angola; six grandchildren, Anna M. Bressler, Jonathan Chance Bressler, Andrew J. Wagner, Adam C. Wagner, Addison A. Wagner and Gage W. Bressler; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Eleanor J. Bressler; daughter-in-law, Penny J. Bressler; and three brothers, Marvin "Von" Bressler, Merlin "Lefty" Bressler and LaVerne "Vern" Bressler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the immediate family in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding. A private burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Bressler Family Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 11, 2020