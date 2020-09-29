1/1
Max W. Bowman
1922 - 2020
Max W. Bowman, 98, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Wellston, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. Max was born in Decatur Aug. 20, 1922, to the late Russell and Gertrude Viola (Ray) Bowman. In June 1946, he married Eileen R. Small; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2016.
Max was a truck driver for many years for Teeple Trucking and retired in 1980. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Among survivors are four daughters and three sons, Darlene Wenger of Decatur, Roger Bowman of Michigan, Daryl Kim (Judy) Bowman of Tennessee, Anita (Tim) Burger of Decatur, Penny (Mark) Seevers of Michigan, Max Dean Bowman of Decatur and Trisha (Roman) Yzaguirre of Texas; a sister, Juanita Winer of Battle Creek, Michigan; 17 grandchildren, Craig (Ricki) Wenger, Karen (Mark) Stahl, Michael Wenger, Melissa (Dan) Ortiz, Nina (Shawn) Arriaga, Ryan (Stephanie) Bowman, Jordan (Lanae) Bowman, Chelsea (Cody) Manley, Corbin Kuhnle, Taylor Kuhnle, Josh (Hilda) Bowman, Brooks Bowman, Cody Williams, Joey Tuttle, Alexis Yzaguirre, Angie Stimpson, Amy Beining; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Wenger; a great-grandson, Trevor Ortiz; and three brothers, Glenn, Robert, and Delane Bowman.
A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Military Honors rendered at 4 p.m. by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Preferred memorials are to the Adams County Heart Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
