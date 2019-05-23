Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Maxine M. Myers


Maxine M. Myers Obituary
Maxine M. Myers, 98, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born in Paulding, Ohio, Dec. 29, 1920, to the late Lewis and Leona (Walker) Stump. On July 3, 1937, Maxine married Paul L. Myers; he preceded her in death Jan. 19, 1982.
Maxine was a member of the Decatur Church of God. She worked for many years at the former E.F. Gass clothing store as a sales clerk.
Among survivors are her two daughters, Kathy L. (Bill) Rickord of Springfield, Ohio, and Kay M. (Mike) Baker of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Sharon Myers of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sheri Myers, Craig Myers, Kara Rogers and Scott Rickord; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne L. Myers; granddaughter, Shelley Myers; brother, Russell Stump; and sister, Phyllis A. Nidlinger.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service. Pastor Don Smith will officiate and burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 23, 2019
