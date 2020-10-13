1/1
Melanie Ann (Bowen) Reihman
1958 - 2020
Melanie Ann (Bowen) Reihman, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at Hospice Home of Cincinnati after a 2.5 year battle with breast and bone cancer. She was born in Decatur Oct. 16, 1958, to Allen and Ann Bowen. She was united in marriage to David Reihman July 17, 1982 in Decatur.
Melanie was a 1977 graduate of Adams Central High School and graduated from Purdue University in 1982.
Melanie taught preschool at Pleasant Park Preschool for 21 years. She loved teaching the little people and enjoyed their yearly summer vacation to Hilton Head Island and working with her flowers. Melanie had many friends and truly enjoyed life. She was a wonderful daughter and sister, a loving wife, mother and grandma. Her grandkids were the love of her life.
Among survivors are her parents, Allen and Ann; husband, David Reihman; children, Nicholas and Carli; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Aiden, all of Cincinnati; sister, Lisa (Rex) Harris of Westchester, Ohio; and very special friend and cousin, Diane (Tim) Zeser of Decatur.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home in Cincinnati, with a service to follow. A memorial service will be held in Decatur at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Decatur Cemetery, with Rev. Ernie Suman officiating.
Memorials are to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to Autism Speaks, 1060 S.R., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
