Melvin Albert "Red" Wheeler Jr., 89, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born in Montebello, California, Jan. 30, 1931, to the late Melvin and Hazel (Gierhart) Wheeler Sr. Red was united in marriage to Mary Joan Andrews June 30, 1951, in Van Wert, Ohio; she preceded him in death June 26, 2008.

Red was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur. He was an honorably discharged member of the United States Air Force, serving from 1951-1955 during the Korean War.

He was a machinist at the Decatur General Electric Plant from 1955 until the plant closed in 1989. In his spare time, he was a well-known machinist who sharpened anything that could be sharpened.

Red was immensely proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing in his younger years. He was a very quiet man who took pride in his work and was in his "element" when working in his shop. He was also fiercely independent, seeking help only as a "last resort" and would not let physical ailments slow him down.

Among survivors are his son, Richard (Margaret) Wheeler of St. Charles, Missouri; daughter, Angela Wheeler of St. Charles; grandson, Luke (Sarah) Wheeler of O'Fallon, Missouri; granddaughter, Anne Wheeler of St. Charles; brother, Laurence (Dora Lou) Wheeler of Portland, Oregon; and a sister, Mary (Ray) Hingson of Pinellas Park, Florida.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Fred and Lloyd Wheeler; and four sisters, Ruth Wurst, Bernadine Wheeler, Pauline Proklovich and Violet Kimmey.

Graveside services will be at 11a.m. Wednesday at the Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Harold Klinker officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation - Cancer Fund.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

