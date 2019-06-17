Home

Melvin E. McBarnes


Melvin E. McBarnes Obituary
Melvin E. McBarnes, 90, Decatur, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Decatur March 28, 1929, to the late Wade H. and Eva Caroline (Ehling) McBarnes. On Sept. 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Theresa M. Kohne at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Melvin proudly served in the Indiana National Guard from 1948-1954.
He was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church serving on the Holy Name Society. He was a member of numerous organizations including the Decatur Moose Lodge 1311, American Legion Post 43, Old Fashion Farmers Club of Van Wert and the Tri-State Gas & Engine Antique Club. In addition, he was one of the founders of Wheels of Yesteryear Antique Club.
He was a 1947 graduate of Kirkland High School. He retired in 1994 after 22 years of service from Dolco Packaging. Melvin ran a vending route for 14 years for Gerber Vending Machines where he was known as "the candy man." He also worked for Don Ray Drive-A-Way from 1994-1999 and Arnold Lumber, where he helped to start the rental department.
Melvin loved to collect John Deere tractors and other memorabilia and to make tractors out of sewing machines. He enjoyed showing his tractor collection for 26 years and was awarded a lifetime membership with Tri-State Gas & Engine Antique Club. He was known to have a great sense of humor. Melvin loved spending time and entertaining his grand and great-grandchildren. He rarely missed attending his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. Melvin was a great handy man and enjoyed fixing and building things.
Among survivors are his wife, Theresa M. McBarnes of Decatur; son, Kevin McBarnes of Decatur; daughter, Diane (Brad) Schrock of Berne; daughter, Karla (Gary) Grove of Decatur; son, Dennis McBarnes of Decatur; son, Kent (Amy) McBarnes of Decatur; six grandchildren, Rhonda (Seth) Isch, Lindsey (John) Hoffman and Patrick, Breckan, Megan and Logan McBarnes; and six great-grandchildren, Natalie Young, Izzy and Eli Isch and Preston and Morgan and Lauren Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Glennys Gerber, Doris Brown, Irma Hildebrand and Ruth Sommer; and a brother, Victor McBarnes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, with Fr. Dave Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home. The family requests casual dress.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 18, 2019
