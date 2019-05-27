|
|
Michael A. Beitler, 36, Decatur, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. He was born in Decatur Dec. 30, 1982, to Michael L. Beitler and Peggy (Orme) Hedrick.
He was a self-employed mechanic, did concrete work and assisted with farming.
Michael was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and hunting. He liked working on cars and small engines. He loved his dog, Cole, but above all he loved and cherished his daughter, Londyn.
Among survivors are his parents, Peggy (Joe) Andrews; partner, Hilary Shirk; daughter, Londyn Shirk; maternal grandmother, Carol (John) Geels; maternal grandfather, Delmer (Gloria) Orme, all of Decatur; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Everett.
Preferred memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 28, 2019