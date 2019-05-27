Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Beitler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Beitler


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael A. Beitler Obituary
Michael A. Beitler, 36, Decatur, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. He was born in Decatur Dec. 30, 1982, to Michael L. Beitler and Peggy (Orme) Hedrick.
He was a self-employed mechanic, did concrete work and assisted with farming.
Michael was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and hunting. He liked working on cars and small engines. He loved his dog, Cole, but above all he loved and cherished his daughter, Londyn.
Among survivors are his parents, Peggy (Joe) Andrews; partner, Hilary Shirk; daughter, Londyn Shirk; maternal grandmother, Carol (John) Geels; maternal grandfather, Delmer (Gloria) Orme, all of Decatur; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Everett.
Preferred memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now