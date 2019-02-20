Home

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas Girod residence
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Girod residence
2277E C.R. 150N
Decatur, IN
Michael Girod Obituary
Michael Girod, newborn son of Thomas and Sylvia (Schwartz) Girod, passed away shortly after birth Monday evening, Feb. 18, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.
Both parents survive and are members of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are a sister, Laura Girod; paternal grandparents, Levi and Rosie Girod; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Liz Schwartz.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara and Lucy.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas Girod residence, at 2277E C.R. 150N in rural Decatur, with visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, also at the residence. Bishop Joe L.D. Schwartz will officiate. Burial will take place at Winchester Cemetery in Monroe.
Onnline condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
