Michael J. Lengerich, 65, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur Aug. 28, 1954, to Leonard Lengerich and the late Leona (Rauch) Lengerich; his father survives in Decatur. On Oct. 23, 1982, he married Pamela Hargrove; she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur and drove semi-truck for Werner.
Among survivors are two sons, Joel (Jayme Little) Wendland of Indianapolis and Bradon (Amy) Lengerich of Decatur; daughter, Brittney (Ian) Clerget of Muncie; three brothers, Leo (Karen) Lengerich of Monroe, David Lengerich of Columbia City and Greg (Jackie) Lengerich of Huntington; a brother-in-law, Frank Brinkman of Delphos, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alexis Clare, Harper Little, Michael Clerget and Morris Clerget.
His sister, Cathy Brinkman of Delphos, unfortunately passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary H. Lengerich.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. The family is requesting face masks be worn during the service. Entombment will follow in Ray Cemetery, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. The family once again requests face masks be worn during the visitation.
Preferred memorials are to the Adams County Cancer Coalition Foundation.
