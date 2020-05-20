Michael L. Hormann
1953 - 2020
Michael L. Hormann, 66, Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fort Wayne June 3, 1953, to the late Donald L. and Phyllis (Anderson) Hormann. He was united in marriage to Rebecca Radabaugh May 11, 1974, in Monroeville at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Michael was a truck driver for Yellow Freight Trucking for 30 years, retiring in 2017.
He was a father figure to all those who met him and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved spending time outside.
Among survivors are his wife, Rebecca "Becky" S. Hormann of Fort Wayne; daughters, Tina (Aaron) Werts of Monroeville and Kimberly Hormann of New Haven; sons, Jason (Jennifer) Hormann of Monks Corner, South Carolina, and Andy (Kristina) Hormann of Monroeville; sister, Rae Lynn (Larry) Fuhrmann of Decatur; brother, Mark (Donna) Hormann of New Haven; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with Pastor Dave Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Social distancing will be followed for the services Saturday.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; or Hoagland Hayloft.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Jacobs Chapel.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
