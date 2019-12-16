|
Michael Lynn Scott, 55, Hoagland, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence following extended health issues. His death was unexpected. He was born in Decatur Jan. 22, 1964, to the late Delmer and Alvera W. (Lengerich) Scott. Mike was united in marriage to Janell S. Kleine June 24, 1989, at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen; she preceded him in death Oct. 5, 2000.
Mike was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Hessen Cassel.
He graduated from Heritage High School in 1983. Mike was a lifelong farmer and was previously employed by Hanson Aggregates in Fort Wayne.
Mike loved his family. He enjoyed canning with his specialty being "hot salsa." He also enjoyed gardening and farming. He loved his farm animals and any dog that showed up to his residence.
Among survivors are his daughters, Jenna Scott of Indianapolis and Monica Scott of Hoagland; son, Bradley Scott of Hoagland; five sisters, Patricia (Tom) Bowers of Monroeville, Nancy (John) Wise of Fort Wayne, Mary Sorgen of Monroeville, Margaret (Edward) Demongeot of Monroeville and Linda (David) Stephens of Fort Wayne; four brothers, Donald (Monica) Scott of Monroeville, Edward (Ann) Scott of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Rita) Scott of Monroeville and Allen (Shirley) Scott of Fort Wayne; father-in-law and mother in-law, Harold and Marceil Kleine of Decatur; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kevin Sorgen.
A prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Hessen Cassel. Father William Kummer will officiate and interment will follow at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery in Monroeville.
Visitation will be from 12-3 and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family (checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home).
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 14, 2019