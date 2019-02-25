Michael R. "Mongo" Miller, 58, Decatur, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born in Decatur Oct. 5, 1960, to the late Harold and Mary Lou (Hofstetter) Miller. On Nov. 8, 1980, he married Janice E. Brite; she survives in Decatur.

Mike was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a trustee and also the Men's Fellowship. He was an active bowler for more than 35 years, played softball in Decatur and Berne for years and played co-ed volleyball for a number of years at the old Lincoln Annex.

In high school Mike was very active in sports. He was a part of the football, basketball and track teams, but he was most noted for playing for the baseball team at Bellmont High School.

Mike has been involved with construction most of his life and owned his own construction company for a period of time. Mike was currently employed with Commodore Homes.

Among survivors are three daughters, Kacie (Justin) Shaffer, Allyson (Josh) Anderson and Ashten (Gus) Ranly, all of Decatur; 12 grandchildren, Adalie, Aithen, Aryssa and Anson Shaffer, Gracie, Hayden and Jarrett Wylie, Autumn, Zach and Jorden Anderson, and Griffin and Skyler Ranly; five sisters, Cheryl Maller of Toledo, Ohio, Linda (Norb) Hess of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Janet (Gary) Smith of Decatur, Deb (Rod) Owens of Delaware, Ohio, and Patti Miller-Johnson of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Scott Miller and Jeff (Kelley) Miller, both of Decatur; brothers-in-law, Tony (Kim) Brite of Fort Wayne, Mike (Amy) Brite of Decatur and Ryan Brite of Decatur; sister-in-law, Diana Brite of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Shirley Brite; sisters-in-law, Carla Leimgruber and Denise Brite; and brother-in-law, Dan Brite.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zion United Church of Christ, with Pastor Randy Rossman officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. In honor of Mike, his preference would be for everyone to be casually dressed in sports attire at the visitation (preferably Chicago Bears).

Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice-Fort Wayne.

