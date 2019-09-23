Home

Michael S. Hamrick


1963 - 2019
Michael S. Hamrick Obituary
Michael S. Hamrick, 56, Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was born in Decatur Feb. 11, 1963, to the late Herbert H. and Marilyn (Hutchison) Hamrick. On May 15, 1986, he married Laura J. Firestine.
Michael was a hardworking and honest man. He graduated from Lincoln Tech College and was a Diesel Mechanic for 12 years at Cummins Mid State. He loved his dogs and cats; enjoyed the outdoors, camping, going to the lake, fishing, skiing and canoeing. He also enjoyed riding his 4-wheelers, working on vehicles, watching NASCAR and Motor week, watching old shows on channel 15.3 and was also a Mopar fanatic.
Among survivors are his wife of 33 years, Laura J. Hamrick of Fort Wayne; son, John Michael (Allison Messmann) Hamrick of Fort Wayne; sister, Joyce Andrews of Decatur; two grandsons, Kane Michael Hamrick and Jaysen Messmann; niece, Jenny (Jeremy) Gerber of Goshen; and a nephew, Jeremy (Kim) Andrews of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Roy and Joyce Firestine.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 4-6 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to his grandson's education fund or to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
