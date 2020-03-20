Home

Milan F. Blessing


1925 - 2020
Milan F. Blessing Obituary
Milan "Bob" F. Blessing, 94, rural Fort Wayne, passed away March 18, 2020, at his residence near Arcola. Bob was born in Fort Wayne July 8, 1925, to the late Fred and Georgia (Valentine) Blessing.
He spent his formative years in Arcola, graduating from Arcola High School in 1944.
Milan was married to Helen Busche in Fort Wayne June 14, 1947. The couple moved to their present home in 1979.
He owned and operated Blessing Farms Brown Swiss and Blessing's Milk Transport. He also was a basketball referee for many years.
A lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, he served in several administrative positions at the church. He was a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau, Arcola Lions Club and served for many years on the board of directors of the National Brown Swiss Association. He also served on the original finance committee for Northwest Allen County Schools
Milan never knew a stranger and if you were new to him it didn't take long for you to become friends.
Among survivors are his wife of 72 years, Helen Blessing; two sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; three daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon (Traci), Joseph (Heidi), Jason (Erika) Werling, Dana (Kyle) Schroeder, Brian (Christine) Blessing, Daniel (Heather) Baker, Amy (Jason) Jagger, Angela (Andrew) Lengerich, Brent (Lacey) Caffee, Addie (Austin) Shoppell and Caid (Marissa) Blessing; 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Schaefer and Gaynel Graft; and a brother, Kenneth Blessing.
At this time, there will only be private family services. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
In Lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township; or Heartland Hospice
Online condolences may be made at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020
