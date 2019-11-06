|
Mildred "Millie" (Evans) Pfeiffer, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Putnam County, Ohio, May 27, 1928, to the late Lowell Stirn and Caroline Heising. In 1947, she married Howard L. Evans; he preceded her in death. She then married Howard Pfeiffer in 1978; he preceded her in death in 2007.
She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church for 63 years, until its closing in 2017. She is now a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Millie was active in the church, volunteering and dedicating her life to serving others on various committees. She was a Deacon, a Session member of the church and was active in Women of the Moose (WOTM).
Millie was a homemaker and worked at CTS in Berne for 17 years, retiring in 1988.
Among survivors are three sons, Daniel L. (Carla) Evans, Donald E. Evans and David H. Evans, all of Decatur; two daughters, Diane K. Evans of Greenville, Ohio, and DeeAnn M. Coyne of Decatur; one half-brother, Franklin Stirn of Delphos, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Jane Elwer of Adrian, Michigan, Elizabeth "Betty" Klaus of Landeck, Ohio, and Carol (Alvis) Hardemann of Lima, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Mark (Beth) Evans, Matthew Evans, Mason Kraft, McAaron Kraft, Malon (Kelly) Kraft, Thomas (Darius Boyce) Coyne and Alexis Coyne; three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Elling; brother, Harold "Sonny" Merschman; and a grandson, Michael Evans.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Rossman will officiate and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, with a Moose Memorial Service starting at 7 p.m., and one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home
Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ; Delphos St. John School; or Mooseheart.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019