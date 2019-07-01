Home

Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 589-3101
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
Minnie Viola Andrews


1932 - 2019
Minnie Viola Andrews Obituary
Minnie Viola Andrews, 86, Decatur, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Pleasant Mills Sept. 8, 1932, to the late Adrian and Bessie (Burkhart) Myers. She was united in marriage to Albert L. Andrews July 19, 1953, in Willshire, Ohio.
Minnie was a member of the Decatur Church of God, Jolly House Wives Home Ec. Club and she was a faithful servant of God.
A 1950 graduate of Wren High School, she was a homemaker.
Among survivors are her husband of 65 years, Albert L. Andrews of Decatur; daughters, Jill (Kevin) Counterman of Willshire, Ohio, and Robin (David) Myers of Decatur; sons, Roger (Julie) Andrews, Jerald (Colleen) Andrews and Steve Andrews, all of Decatur; sister, Judy (John) Tumbleson of Wren, Ohio; brothers, David (Carolyn) Myers and Keith Myers, both of Ohio City; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jason David Andrews; grand daughter-in-law, Renee Andrews; two brothers, Alva and John Myers; and two sisters, Edna Ridenour and Georgia McMillion.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Sandy Hildebrand officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 2, 2019
