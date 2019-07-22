Myles E. Foreman, 71, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Myles was born on Sept. 25, 1947, to the late Donald E. and H. Lucille (Fisher) Foremen. On Nov. 26, 1976, Myles married Jayne Jennings.

Myles attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He had worked for Meyer Body Shop, Thunderbird Products and Strickler Trailer Sales. He served his country in the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. Myles was also a certified body specialist and a member of the American Legion Post 43.

Among survivors are his wife of 42 years, Jayne Foreman of Decatur; two daughters, Lori (Ron) Smitley of Decatur and Stephanie Foreman of Ohio; grandchildren, Veronica (Jason) Curtis of Decatur, Sarah (Ben) Harless of Northville, Michigan, Brooke (Ethan) Estabrook of Westfield, Indiana, and Nick Foreman of Adams County; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Kyle Foreman of Ashley; sister, Judy Plum of Decatur; his cat, Alex, and dog, Sammy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Military Rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and from 12-1 p.m. Thursday in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.

Preferred memorials are to PAWS of Adams County.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 23, 2019