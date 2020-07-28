Nancy A. (Schmitt) Miller, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. She was born Jan. 11, 1959, to the late Hubert P. and Patricia J. (Vachon) Schmitt Jr. On Aug. 13, 2007, she married Lincoln D. Miller; he survives in Decatur.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of the Women of St. Mary.
For 33 years, she served on the Callithumpian Committee.
Nancy had great compassion for the elderly and worked in home health care for more than 35 years. She was the former owner of Tropical Tan & Tone.
She loved animals and found enjoyment in motorcycling, decorating their home, shopping and fitness. Her peaceful place was the beach and being next to the ocean. She was a people person, and like a true Schmitt never knew a stranger and loved making friends.
Among survivors are her sister-in-law, Dianne Burroghs of Decatur; niece, Yvonne (Chris) Cook of Fort Wayne; nephew, Bryant Burroghs of Decatur; two great-nephews, Jonathon and Joey; her four-legged loves, her yorkies, Oscar and Sophie Grace.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Burroghs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be made to S.P.C.A. or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
