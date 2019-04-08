Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Nancy L. McLeland


Nancy L. McLeland Obituary
Nancy L. McLeland, 70, Decatur, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born in Celina, Ohio, Jan. 14, 1949, to the late Calvin E. and Norma J. (Vorhees) Smitley. On Dec. 4, 1976, she married Everett D. McLeland; he preceded her in death May 17, 2009.
Nancy retired from Strick Corp in Monroe after 29 years of service.
Among survivors are a son, Kirt D. (Tonja) McLeland of Decatur; daughter, Kristine (Bryan Snodgrass) Cox of Decatur; sister, Carla Rapp of Decatur; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny; sister, Gayla; daughter-in-law, Deb Loshe-McLeland; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Rev. Janet Lough will be officiating and burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday from 9-10 a.m., all at the funeral home
Preferred memorials are to ACCF Dementia/Alzheimer's Angel Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
