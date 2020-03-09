|
Nancy L. Reinhart, 63, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1956, to the late Ervin Lee and Ruby (Jamison) Martz. On Dec. 15, 1975, she married Raymond L. Reinhart; after 44 years together, he preceded her in death July 26, 2019.
Nancy worked for Walmart in Decatur for 21 years. She was also a 25-year member of ABATE of Indiana with her late husband.
Among survivors are a sons, Shannon L. (April Zerby) Reinhart of Monroeville and Craig "Biff" Haslett of Monroe; daughter, Jennifer M. (Richard Schuckman III) Kaehr of Decatur; step-daughter, Dawn R. Mills of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Lacy K. Reinhart of Monroe; two brothers, Keith Martz and Bruce (Michelle) Martz, both of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Sheila (Ed) Welling of Fort Wayne, Betty Warnick of Hoagland and Mary (Paul) Ladig of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Cloise R. (Christine) Reinhart of Decatur; sister-in-law, Karen Martz; nine grandchildren, Richard Morimanno, Dezirae' Coblenz, Cameron Siebenaler, Breanna Reinhart, Alex Kaehr, Daniel Lehrman, Jordan Haviland, Aaron Reinhart and Izzy Reinhart; five great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn R. Reinhart; son-in-law, Brian L. Kaehr; daughter-in-law, Mandi Haslett; sister, Darla Martz; brother, George C. Martz; and brother-in-law, James "Kidd" Warnick.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1039 S. 11th St. in Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020