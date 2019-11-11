Home

Nicholas E. Bombka


1967 - 2019
Nicholas E. Bombka Obituary
Nicholas E. Bombka, 52, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Majestic Care of New Haven. He was born March 13, 1967, to Robert A. and Judith A. (Mahlan) Bombka. On April 20, 2013, he married Cathay L. Myers.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. He was a 1986 graduate of Bellmont High School.
Nick was a skilled welder, working at various factories including Poseidon Barge. He also was involved with TND Fireworks, where he was a Certified Pyrotechnician and Shooter and a member of the Pyrotechnics Guild International.
He volunteered for many years with family at the annual Notre Dame Smoker in Decatur. He was an avid Notre Dame and Minnesota Viking fan. He also followed whoever was driving NASCAR #2.
Among survivors are his mother, Judith Bombka of Decatur; wife, Cathay Bombka of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Alyssa N. Bombka and Erica L. (Ethan) Sowers, both of Fort Wayne; two step-sons, Joshua W. Stoiche and Michael G. Stoiche, both of Fort Wayne; a brother, Tim (Sharon) Bombka of Decatur; a sister, Renee Bombka of Decatur; and three grandchildren, Jaxson Bombka, Elliot Bombka and Elowin Sowers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Bombka; and his sister, Michelle R. Beer.
A Prayer Service will be at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Father Stephen Colchin will officiate and burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School Tuition Assistance.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019
