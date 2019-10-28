|
|
Nicholas "Nick" Michael Marbach, 39, of Harlan, Indiana, and formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur July 30, 1980, to Gary and Deb (Feasel) Marbach.
Nick formerly attended the Decatur Church of God.
He was a proud local member of the Iron Workers Local Union 147 and worked for multiple companies through the hall.
Nick was a gearhead and had a natural ability to draw. He loved motorcycles, building things and getting his hands dirty.
Among survivors are his parents, Gary and Deb Marbach of Decatur; two sons, Zachary Marbach of Decatur and Jacob Marbach of Fort Wayne; daughter, Hannah Marbach of Fort Wayne; brother, Ryan "Moe" (Michele) Marbach of Decatur; fiancee, Khrissy Bradley of Auburn; former wife, Natalie Marbach of Fort Wayne; nieces, Matilyn Marbach and Gabriela Marbach of Decatur; nephew, Dakota Marbach of Decatur; paternal grandfather, Jerry Grote of Decatur; and paternal grandmother, Linda Grote of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Marbach, in infancy; and maternal grandparents, Billie Joe and Betty M. Feasel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Jeff Linthicum officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to his children's education fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019