Nicole Booher-Minch
Nicole "Nikkie" Booher-Minch, 45, Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Aperion Care University Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, after battling several illnesses. She was born Feb. 6, 1975, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Carl E. and Claudia (Reed) Booher. Nikkie was united in marriage to Larry Minch July 18, 2010 in Van Wert; he survives in Decatur.
Nikkie was a homemaker.
She enjoyed baking, shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Among survivors is her son, Nicholas (Maggie) Milano of Miamisburg, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Booher.
There will be no services or visitation for Nikkie.
Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2020.