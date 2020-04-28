|
|
Norma C. Elzey, 93, Decatur, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur on Feb. 15, 1927, to the late Bernard J. and Frieda (Black) Keller.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. She was a homemaker and also worked as a cashier at K-Mart and then Walmart.
Among survivors are a son, Steven M. (Janice) Elzey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Linda K. Heckel of Columbia City; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, with one on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rickie Lee Elzey; daughter, Janet S. (Elzey) Ellis; sister, Maxine Hakes; grandson, Brian Barton; and a great-grandson, Seth Barton.
A private visitation will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the immediate family in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding.
The Rite of Committal will take place at 12 p.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. This will be open to the public, please practice social distancing and a face mask is encouraged.
Preferred memorials are to Adams Woodcrest or Visiting Nurse (Grief Support Counseling).
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020