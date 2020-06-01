Norma Ruth Rowland, 96, formerly a longtime resident of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Adams County in 1923, to the late Frank S. and Elizabeth (Leyse) Peterson. On June 9, 1941, she married John H. Rowland; he preceded her in death Oct. 22, 1988.

She was a homemaker and also retired in 1986 from Dunbar Furniture in Berne. She belonged to a bowling league for many years and loved to read. She was an avid fan of Cubs baseball, Pacers basketball, Purdue and Indiana basketball and Colts football. She absolutely loved sports.

Among survivors are her son, Ron (Barbara) Rowland of Willshire, Ohio; daughter, Cathy Rowland of Decatur; three grandsons, Darrin Rowland of California, Marc Luginbill of Clearwater, Florida, and Kirc Luginbill of Fort Wayne; and three great-grandchildren, Gage, Kierten and Ryan Luginbill of Florida.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Merrill, Omar "Rasty" and Wayne Peterson; and four sisters, Hazel Bowman, Isabel Bowman, Phyllis Werling and Elizabeth "Lib" Aurand.

In accordance with Norma's request, a private visitation will be held for her family at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a private burial in the Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Community Health Professionals of Van Wert, Ohio.

