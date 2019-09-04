|
Otto W.A. Thieme, 92, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 2, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County July 30, 1927, to the late Amos and Emma (Selking) Thieme. He was united in marriage to Helen M. Barger Feb. 11, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death June 18, 2012.
Otto served his country in the Army during World War II and was honorably discharged following his service.
He was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Otto was a lifelong farmer and along with farming he founded Otto Thieme & Sons as a drainage contractor for 60 years, retiring in 2012 at the young age of 85. His knowledge of ditching was instrumental in the design of current ditching machines developed over the years by Spiecher Machines.
He loved fishing and spending his leisure time watching sports, especially baseball. He attended the many sporting events of his grandchildren and also enjoyed watching Bellmont High School sporting events, especially wrestling.
Among survivors are four sons, Rickey (LeAnn) Thieme, Philip Thieme and Bruce "Checkers" (Patty) Thieme, all of Decatur, and Rodney (Darlene) Thieme of Panacea, Florida; two daughters, Tina Gaskill of Van Wert, Ohio, and Tonia (Richard) Deus of Nashville, Indiana; two brothers, Leo Thieme and Norvin Thieme, both of Decatur; sister, Delores (Jim) Cheatwood of Atlanta, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and five step-great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Collen K. Haire-Thullner; grandson, Michael Patrick McCombs; great-granddaughter, Paige Clemons; two sisters, Esther Neurge and Marlene Wilson; and two brothers, Arnold Thieme and Alfred Thieme.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Decatur, with Pastor David Koeneman officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, Otto's family would request memorial donations be directed to St. Peter Immanuel Lutheran School or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019