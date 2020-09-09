1/1
Patricia J. "Patty" Hunter
1956 - 2020
Patricia J. "Patty" Hunter, 64, Decatur, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a brief battle with leukemia. Patty was born in Decatur June 17, 1956, to the late Robert E. and Ardena M. (Nevil) Hunter.
Patty retired from the deli department at Kroger's in Decatur. She previously was employed by the original Hardee's in Decatur, prior to its closing.
She was a member of the USBC Bowling Association of Adams County. Bowling was a passionate hobby and sport for Patty. She was fundamental in keeping youth bowling alive and going in Decatur for decades. For her achievement and support, she was inducted into the Adams County Bowling Hall of Fame.
She was also a supporter of the Wildcats Little League.
Among survivors are three brothers, Donald (Sherry) Hunter of Fort Wayne, Robert A. (Rose) Hunter of Columbia City and Richard (Karen) Hunter of Convoy, Ohio; sister, Peggy Hunter of Berne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger D. Hunter, Nov. 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Roy Nevil officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's local animal shelter.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
