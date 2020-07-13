Patricia Rae Liechty Brown passed away July 10, 2020, after being diagnosed with lymphoma. She was born April 7, 1940.
Pat was known throughout the Muncie community for her compassion and helping hands. Pat was a very active member of Riverside United Methodist Church. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and being an Advanced Master Gardener. Family was her pride and joy; she looked forward to seeing them for holiday gatherings and spending endless summer nights at the lake. She was known for her soft demeanor and love for teaching during her 25 years of judging foods in 4-H. Patricia started her career as a Home Economics teacher and 4-H instructor at Gaston Junior Senior High School.
Patricia loved Ball State University, where she met her lifelong companion Ronald Brown. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree, finishing her Master of Arts in 1970. Pat and Ron would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
In 1974, Patricia started teaching at Ball State University, where she taught for 10 years. She moved to Dining Services in the fall of 1984, where she made her mark in the Ball State community as the Banquet & Catering Manager. She stayed for 13 years serving small and large events before moving on to the manager of Menu Development in Dining before retiring in 2002.
Her love for Ball State continued with her membership in the Cardinal Varsity Club. She enjoyed attending basketball and football games, along with many family tailgates. During her tenure, Patricia received the Ball State University Business Affairs Meritorious Service Award in 1993 and the Ball State University Alumni Association Benny Award in 2001. She was also a member of the BSU Women's Club, Rockin' Red Birds and became an honorary member of Phi Upsilon Omicron in 2017.
Pat was active in many organizations within the community. Throughout her life, Pat was a compassionate member of the Delaware County Home Laureates Homemaker Club and the Muncie Area Career Center Advisory Committee for 59 years, and enjoyed working with neighbors in the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association.
She and her husband traveled around the Midwest with Habitat for Humanity building homes with church friends each summer for 12 years. As an advisory board member in 2004, she contributed in planning the Back to School Teachers Store, opening in 2006. In 2017, she was the recipient of the Delaware County Very Important Volunteer Award for her hard work and dedication with the Back to School Teachers Store, Habitat for Humanity and Riverside United Methodist Church. Pat was also known for her organization and tasty creations of chicken and noodles and cube steak meals at Farm Fest, taking place every spring at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Among survivors are her husband, Ronald Kent Brown of Muncie; daughters, Angela (late husband, Jay) Churbock and Amy (Mark) Grasso, both of Muncie; son, David (Kimberly) Brown, Muncie; grandchildren, Kyle (Whitney) Carmichael, Caroline, Katelyn and Catherine Grasso, Victoria and Lydia Brown; brothers and sisters, Dianne Liechty-Parrett of Berne, Melvin E. (Linda) Liechty II of Newark, Delaware, and Dr. Barry (Sue) Liechty of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Elsie Brown of Muncie; and several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Celeste Lehman Liechty of Berne; sister, Janice Liechty Zimmerman of Decatur; sister-in-law, Alice Liechty of Newark; and brother-in-law, Gilford Brown of Muncie.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie. Burial and graveside services will follow at Jones Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 Wheeling Avenue, Muncie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. Please remember to be safe and adhere to the 6 foot social distancing guidelines.
For those not able to attend services at the funeral home, please watch the live link for the funeral service at: distantlink.com/elmridge.html.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.