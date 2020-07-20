Paul "Coach" Conrad Jr., 85, Rangely, Colorado, passed away July 14, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Decatur July 7, 1935, to the late Paul W. Conrad and Virginia M (Bentz) Conrad. He married Sharon K. (Heller) Conrad Aug. 4, 1962.

Paul was a 1953 graduate of Decatur High School. He entered the Army for two years, then attended Adam State College in Alamosa, Colorado, on a football scholarship. During this time, he completed his master's degree.

He then began his coaching career at North Central High School in Pioneer, Ohio, where he and Sharon started their family.

In 1967, Paul accepted a head baseball coaching position at Rangely Junior College, today known as Colorado Northwestern Community College, and later moved into the head baseball, basketball coach and athletics director positions. He retired after 35 years of coaching/teaching.

He achieved many accolades and Hall of Fame status for various achievements throughout his career.

Among survivors are his wife of nearly 58 years, Sharon Conrad; four children, Dawn (Jon) Hoffman, Kim (Joe Hunter) Lilja, Rusty (Jennifer) Conrad and Kiki (Chris) Bradford; brother, William (Lola) Conrad, brother-in-law, Roger Pollock; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four nieces and their families.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Rose Pollock; and sister-in-law, Karen Conrad.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sunset Ave., Rangely, CO, 81648.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Paul Conrad Memorial Fund for the Rangely High School Baseball Program, set up through Bank of the San Juans, P.O. Box 175, Rangely, CO, 81648 account 3776.



