Paul R. Weaver, 93, of Decatur and formerly of Convoy, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, Jan. 30, 1926, to the late John M. and Ada M. (Finkenhousen) Weaver. On April 13, 1948, he married Theresa P. Staniszewski; after 70 years together, she passed away June 18, 2018.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

He retired from Chrysler after 19 years of service.

Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 and the Decatur Moose Lodge 1311

He enjoyed his family, friends and traveling with his wife before she passed away.

Among survivors are a son, Tim (Amy) Weaver of Decatur; daughter, Paula (Randy) Oechsle of Ohio City, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Weaver of Rockford, Ohio; two brothers, William Weaver of Ohio City and Donald Weaver of Convoy; sister, Phyllis (Gerald) Ulman of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Purdy, Jason Weaver, Leanna Moes, Lauren (Jerrod) Law, Lindsey (Chad) Hamrick, Kylee (Luke) Feasel, Andy (fiancee, Kayce) Weaver, Gabbie (Hayden) Weaver and Adam Weaver; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Gary R. Weaver and most recently, Gregory L. Weaver, who passed away Feb. 18, 2019; three brothers, Glenn, Thomas and Dickie Weaver, and also a brother in infancy; and seven sisters, Alma Weaver, Arlene Zinn, Norma Feasel, Mary E. Heller, Cleva Myers, Barbara Gehres and Helen Schindler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Fr. David Ruppert officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary 5:30 p.m., and for one hour prior to services Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.

Preferred memorials may be made to Family LifeCare or St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.