Pauline N. August, 100, Decatur, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Adams County Sept. 10, 1918, to the late Clarence and Emma (Egly) McKean. On Jan. 14, 1940, she married Robert L. August; after 42 years together, he preceded her in death Feb. 14, 1982.

She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Pauline worked as a homemaker and also owned and operated many truck stops along with her late husband.

Among survivors are her daughter, Diana Cook of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Carol (Eaton) August of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson due in September.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ron August, Jan. 21, 1988; a sister, Lucille Burke; step-brother, Floyd Barkley; step-sister, Fayma Fensler; son-in-law, Gary Cook; great-grandson, Corey Gibson; and a granddaughter-in-law, Stacey Gibson Johnston.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Adams Woodcrest Porter Auditorium, with visitation two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pastor Jeff Johnston and Pastor Ernie Suman will officiate. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Heart to Heart Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 9, 2019