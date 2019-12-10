|
Peggy Ann Dick, 86, Decatur, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019, at her residence. Peggy was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the late Thomas B. and Nondus C. (Cain) Davidson. She married Edward E. Dick Aug. 28, 1954; he preceded her in death.
Peggy graduated from Chester Center High School, then graduated as a registered nurse
from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She honed her nursing skills at the
Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, the Adams Central School system, various local doctor offices,
and eventually retired early from Adams Memorial Hospital.
She was a life member of the Adams County Historical Society and loved to participate in the National Society Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Peggy was a member of St. Luke Church in rural Decatur.
She was a certified genealogist and was a published author of her family's history at the National Archives in Washington D.C. She also loved to cook, sew and travel.
Among survivors are her four children, Eric (Yvonne) Dick of Decatur, Brian (Elizabeth) Dick of
Cumberland, Rhode Island, Bruce Dick of Decatur and Lori (Eric) Spence of Indianapolis. Peggy enjoyed avid conversations and playing card games with her eight grandchildren, Erin (Shane) Combs, Kara (Kenny) Lingg, Micaila, Jenna and Kyle Sheridan of Cumberland, and Sarah, Katherine, and John Spence of Indianapolis. Her pride and joy were her great-grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Combs, who affectionately referred to her at GiGi. Peggy also has a surviving sister, Joanne Wentz of Marion.
She was preceded in death by and four brothers, Thomas, James, Richard and William Davidson.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Luke Church or Adams County Historical Society.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019