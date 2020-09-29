Peggy Ann (Ross) Snyder, 67, of Convoy, Ohio, and formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her son's residence. She was born in Decatur May 22, 1953, to Delores (Coyne) Ross and the late Max Ross. On Dec. 9, 1972, she married Jerry L. Snyder; after 44 years together, he preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2017.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and worked as a homemaker.
Among survivors are her mother, Delores "Dolly" Ross of Decatur; son, Cary (Julie) Snyder of Convoy; daughter, Jennifer (Ray) Buffenbarger of Ohio City; three brothers, Ed Ross, Tom Ross and John Ross, all of Decatur; sister, Mary Bennett of Decatur; and five grandsons, Jacob, Micah, Joshua, Jordan and Maddox.
A Funeral Liturgy will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 1-3 p.m. Father David Ruppert will officiate and burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
