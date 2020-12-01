1/1
Philip R. "Phil" Moser
1939 - 2020
Philip "Phil" R. Moser, 81, rural Decatur, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Phil was born in Bluffton Feb. 1, 1939, to the late Harold A. and Aldine (Kaehr) Moser. He married Jean Isch in Bluffton April 11, 1965; she survives.
A 1957 graduate of Adams Central High School, Phil served in the United States Army from 1962-1963, stationed in France. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was a lifelong farmer in Adams and Wells counties.
Phil enjoyed vacationing, traveling and listening to southern gospel music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was someone who enjoyed conversation with others and seemed to always "know someone wherever he went."
Among survivors are two sons, Lonny Moser of Berne and Klint (Amy) Moser of Decatur; two daughters, Lyn (Tom) Steffen of Bluffton and Krista (Brett) Eisberg of Decatur; two sisters, Ann (Jerry) Gerber of Bluffton and Cindy (Leon) Kauffman of Monroe; sister-in-law, Pat Bertsch of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Shane (Leah) Moser, Aaron and Lauren Moser, Jessica (Jordan) Ehrman, Jenae (Randy) Gerber, Janean (Philip) Gerber, Jori Steffen, Trevor and Audrey Eisberg and Grace and Kate Moser; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Grant Moser; and a brother, Dwight "Butch" Moser.
A public funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with Mark Gerber and Doyle Frauhiger officiating. There will be no visitation prior to services at the church. The church ushers and funeral home staff will direct guests to their seats. The funeral service will also be available for listening online via the ACCentral app or at www.blufftoncountry.com.
Private family burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur.
Masks are required for the services at the church; we appreciate your cooperation.
Private family visitation will be held at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.
Preferred memorials are to Christian Care Retirement Community; Gateway Woods; or Wells County Food and Clothing Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church East
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
