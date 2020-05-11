Phillip Bogdon, 76, passed away May 5, 2020. Phillip was born May 10, 1943, to Philip and Mary Bogdon of Fort Wayne.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Kmart Corp after a long and successful career and was an active member of the American Legion.
Phillip will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his sense of humor and his years of volunteering at Covington Manor Nursing Home.
Among survivors are his sisters, Mary (Larry) Imel and Barbara (James) Hohman; five nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Wounded Warrior Project, 877-832-6997 or https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Phillip-Bogdon-Memorial.
Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020.