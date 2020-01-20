|
|
Phyllis "Sue" Carpenter, 77, Monroeville, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Decatur April 9, 1942, to the late Melvin and Olga (Schroeder) Scherer. Sue was united in marriage to Billy Dean Carpenter Feb. 23, 1962, at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen; he survives in Monroeville.
Sue was a 1960 graduate of Hoagland High School. She faithfully served her family as a homemaker. After raising her family, Sue began working at Williams Elevator, where she continued for 15 years until 1999.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, where she was involved in the church choir and the altar guild. Sue was also involved with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, with and Thrivent.
Sue enjoyed being involved with her church. She took pride being the baptismal sponsor for her niece, Cindy McKinney, and nephew, Scott Schroeder. Being a grandparent provided Sue with a new degree of pride and joy as she watched them grow. She was also a lifelong Purdue fan.
She was an expert fisherwoman, and enjoyed the time spent on Kipawa Lake in Quebec, Canada. Bill and Susie have a log cabin cottage on Fox Island. Lake Kipawa has more than 1,200 miles of shoreline with hundreds of islands, both large and small. When you arrive at the village of Kipawa, you travel 18 miles by boat to Fox Island. The island has 430 acres of pristine forest and Fox Lodge is the only residence on the island. Susie would fish for more than six hours each day, spanning a time of 57 years. Bill knew his job was to clean the catch each day and also do the cooking. It was the perfect match of talents.
Among survivors are two daughters, Lori (Brent) Sprunger of Rome City, Indiana, and Toni (Jim) Gillig of Indianapolis; son, Douglas (Alisha) Carpenter of Decatur; two brothers, Roger (Mary) Scherer of Hoagland and Larry (Rene) Scherer of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Aaron Gillig, Stuart Gillig, Katie Gillig, Ashtan Carpenter and Keeley Carpenter.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Cook.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery-Fuelling.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to SPI School; St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; Worship Anew; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020