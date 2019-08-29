Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
Phyllis E. Rayer


1932 - 2019
Phyllis E. Rayer Obituary
Phyllis E. Rayer, 86, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born in Adams County Sept. 30, 1932, to the late Adam and Ruth (Butcher) Reef. She married Jack R. Rayer July 16, 1950; he preceded her in death Sept. 25, 1987.
Phyllis was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church, where she was active in the children's ministry at the former Decatur Missionary Church. She was a member of the Decatur Optimist Club, volunteered for Red Cross, was former treasurer of the Adams County Heart Club and Trot-A-Bout camping club, and was a former member of the Fireman's Auxiliary.
Among survivors are her children, Randall L. (Rose) Rayer of Whiteland, Indiana, Teresa (Michale) Fecher of Davison, Michigan, Dianna Sue (Armon) Pfeifer of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and Joyce (William) Johnson of Decatur; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Ralph Reef; and a sister, Kathryn Summers.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Community Church, with Pastor Ken Hogg officiating. Burial will be at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a 7 p.m. Optimist service, and for one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Optimist Scholarship Fund.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
