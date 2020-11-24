Phyllis F. (Singleton) Plothe, 81, Decatur, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
How do you know Phyllis? She is a lot of things to a lot of people. Was she your loyal friend, dedicated Sunday school teacher, endearing waitress, class/band mom, empathetic secretary or crazy cousin? Regardless of what she was to you, know that she loved you. Phyllis never met a stranger and went out of her way to befriend the lonely or those cast off by society.
You may also remember her as the Bag Lady (with her giant purse and reading/work bags), the Colts Chick, the Coupon Queen, the Woman Obsessed with Foxes, the Kind (not scary) Beulah Matula Clown, or the eldest Singing Singleton Sister.
While the list of her jobs and talents are too lengthy to list here, she's most proud of raising her children. Being a stay-at-home mother gave her purpose in life. By instilling her and Fred's integral morals and values in them, this is Ted and Tish's biggest blessing.
Family was everything to Phyllis. She may have teased her sisters relentlessly, yet they grew up to be inseparable, the very best of friends. She loved her nieces and nephews, too, as though they were her own children. Kem, Gwyn, Grant, Grady, Lyné, Nicole and Lyndsey brought her so much joy. She was immensely proud of them and the families they're raising. Phyllis loved telling everyone how many great- and great-greats she had, as well! Although she yearned for grandchildren, that never happened for her, so she boasted about her grandpets (snakes, iguanas and other reptiles) instead.
Family members include her parents, Luther and Dorothy (Strickler) Singleton; step-father, Herbert Lengerich; brother, Gordon (Lana Wolfe) Singleton; sisters, Kay (Dennis) Hartnett and Annie (Lynford) Weiland; and children, Dr. Theo (Dr. Amber Buck) Plothe and Letitia (Tish) Ntomchukwu. Phyllis was blessed with a bonus child in 2001, as she is "Big Sister" to Jasper Boothby.
Her legacy will be the hearts and lives she lead to Jesus, the giving spirit she had in volunteering her time to ministries and causes, the impact she made on everyone she interacted with, raising two successful children and her taco salad; no one will forget her taco salad.
Phyllis was killed by COVID 19 in a matter of days. She trusts science and asks you to please follow all rules and guidelines.
Due to the pandemic and her instructions to be cremated, there will be no viewing or service. When it is finally safe, there will be a celebration of life at that time. Those wishing to be notified or to share memories with loved ones may email Letitia (Tish) at: memoriesofphyllis@gmail.com
