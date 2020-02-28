|
Phyllis K. Myers, 88, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. She was born in Willshire July 6, 1931, to Jesse R. and Iola K. (Cordell) Hamrick. On Dec. 16, 1950, Phyllis married Gene C. Myers; he preceded her in death Oct. 26, 2003.
She attended the Decatur Church of God and was a former member of the Willshire United Methodist Church, where she was a children's Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 48 in Van Wert, Ohio, and the GE Quarter Century Club.
Phyllis retired in 1989 from General Electric Company with 39 ½ years of service.
Among survivors are two daughters, Kimberly S. Schneider of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and Angela K. (Adam) Powe of Fort Wayne; brother, Ray Hamrick of Fort Wayne; sister, Eunice Reppert of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Schad Bollenbacher, Deann Leasor, Kyleigh Miller, Jordan Rothgeb and Madeline Rothgeb; and a great-grandchild, Layla Miller.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ralph Hamrick.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Willshire Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020