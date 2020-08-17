Ralph B. Saunders Jr., 78, Monroe, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Portland March 28, 1942, to the late Ralph and Mable (Houtz) Saunders. On Dec. 29, 1962, he married Donna Lou Dawson.
Ralph retired in 2003 after 41 years of service from International Harvester.
Among survivors are his wife of 57 years, Donna Lou Saunders of Monroe; and four children, Dean (Norleka) Saunders of Ossian, Jennifer (Bryan) Hess of Willshire, Ohio, Greg (Nancy) Saunders of Fort Wayne and Chad (fiancee, Anna Wemhoff) Saunders of Monroe; nine grandchildren, Clint, Taylor, Mason, Trevor, Maria, Dakota, Lexy, Scotlynn and Colin; and two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Paiselea.
He was preceded in death by five sisters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard Sefton Hirschy and Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Ray Cemetery in Monroe, with Chaplain Michael Sprunger officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, through the funeral home.
